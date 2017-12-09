Shooting suspect may take plea

× Expand Photo via GoFundMe James Rypkema

HAGUE | As the female suspect in the shooting of Hague Market owner James Rypkema nears a plea agreement, a fund has been set up to aid the injured shopkeeper.

Rypkema must have additional surgeries to correct continuing neurological problems from a bullet wound to his arm, and his health insurance doesn’t cover the surgery in New York City.

An online fundraiser has been set up for him at www.gofundme.com/JimRypkema.

Rypkema was shot four times with a .22-caliber rifle during an April 25 robbery at the Hague Market on Route 8.

He has since returned to work, but some bullets could not be removed by surgeons.

The fund seeks to raise $35,000, and had garnered just over $7,925 by Friday afternoon.

Co-defendant Christine W. Tomko, 27, of Thurman, was in Warren County Court recently to discuss a deal that would satisfy 11 charges against her for her role in the robbery and a burglary spree before the holdup.

Her co-defendant, Vittorio “Vito” Campano, 26, of Thurman, allegedly shot Rypkema while Tomko stood by as a lookout. They stole less than $100 from the till at the store.

Twelve charges were filed against Campano, including felonies of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. Guns and other items were stolen during the burglaries in the spring.

The plea offer would require her to plead guilty to attempted second-degree murder and receive a possible sentence of 12 to 20 years in state prison.

Tomko and Campano were picked up in Queensbury two days after the shooting, as they went to apply for a marriage license.

A security camera near the market had captured images of their car with unique decals that enabled state police to identify it.