Shop and dine on special night

TICONDEROGA | It’s almost time for the annual Ticonderoga Holiday Shopping and Dining Night on Friday, Dec. 1.

Participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. and will have a Shopping and Dining Night Snowflake displayed.

Live Christmas music and carols will also be part of the event, including the North Country Community College’s Victorian Strolling Choir, Girl Scouts and Ti’Coustics. Additional music may be announced.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with area businesses and organizations, will host the event as part of the 8th-annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration.

For the second year, the Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market will have a Holiday Farmers Market on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the chamber office in downtown Ticonderoga. A number of farmers and vendors will be set up inside the chamber offering a variety of local products.

“We encourage people to shop and dine locally within the Ticonderoga area on Friday, Dec. 1 and throughout the year,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “This is a wonderful night of holiday magic where the community can show their support of the chamber members throughout the Ticonderoga area. I would like to thank all of the participating businesses and volunteers who make this event possible.”

He said Shopping and Dining Night is an opportunity to take advantage of great specials and promotions, support Ticonderoga area businesses, visit the Holiday Farmers Market, listen to live music, and get into the holiday spirit.

New this year will be the Parade of Lights from 6 to 7 p.m., which is being coordinated by the Ticonderoga Fire Department.

Businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to participate with vehicles, floats, etc., and must register with the Ticonderoga Fire Department.

The parade will start at the firehouse, go down Montcalm Street, up the Portage, over Alexandria Avenue, down Champlain Avenue and all over town, and then return to the fire department.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also a Tiny Tim Program and local Food Pantry drop-off location until Friday, Dec. 8. All donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.