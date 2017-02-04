Shoreline garden from new IP grant

× Expand Photo by Carl Heilman II (Copyright Fort Ticonderoga) A $1,500 grant from International Paper in Ticonderoga will be used to purchase the plants, compost, and mulch for the shoreline buffer garden, and for the development and installation of interpretive signage. The garden will be open to the public beginning in May near the existing King’s Garden.

TICONDEROGA – The International Paper Foundation has recently awarded Fort Ticonderoga a grant to plant a shoreline buffer garden to educate visitors on how native plants prevent erosion and promote pollination.

The $1,500 grant will be used to purchase the plants, compost, and mulch for the Lake Champlain shoreline buffer garden, and for the development and installation of interpretive signage.

The garden will be open to the public beginning in May, when the fort opens for the season, near the King’s Garden the fort already has at the 1826 Pell Pavilion area.

“Fort Ticonderoga is grateful to the International Paper Foundation and to our partners at the International Paper Mill at Ticonderoga for their support,” said Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill. “The grant provides important funding for our horticultural program to create and interpret the new garden. We look forward to this opportunity to highlight our shared commitment to Lake Champlain’s regional environmental goals of land preservation and water quality.”

The shoreline buffer garden will be located at the entrance of the newly-installed Fort Ticonderoga Dock, where the fort’s tour boat, the M/V Carillon, is based.

The new garden is an addition to a $350,000 waterfront recreation and maritime project that was completed last year. Fort Ticonderoga purchased the 60-foot Carillon tour boat in 2015.

Boat tours leave from the 200-foot-long dock, which was installed last summer.

“Daily tours, charters and sunset cruises carry guests onto the historic waters of Lake Champlain from May through October,” Hill said. “(It) is the transformative American history experience that provides an unmatched combination of grand, immersive storytelling and breathtaking scenic beauty.”

The grant was obtained through International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill.