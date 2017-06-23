Short-term rentals in Lake George may face further scrutiny

× Expand Photo via Airbnb Concerned about how local quality of life might be affected by short-term rentals of houses, town officials are now considering draft regulations related to renting out homes for less than a week.

LAKE GEORGE — Concerned about how local quality of life might be affected by short-term rentals of houses, town officials are now considering draft regulations related to renting out homes for less than a week.

Letters were sent out recently to town of Lake George homeowners believed to be renting out their residences for less than seven days, notifying them of the legal necessity of going through a site plan review process and gaining approval by the town planning board to conduct such rentals.

There is no code now in place, however, to specify applicable legal restrictions, officials said at their June 12 meeting.

Local artist Betsy Krebs, who rents out her historic stone schoolhouse north of Lake George village to people through Airbnb, asked for the town to not overly restrict short-term rentals.

Krebs said her stone schoolhouse brings in people to Lake George from all over the world, people who appreciate the history of the building and have been responsible renters.

Noting that her renters boost the local economy by “spending a ton of money” locally, she said she sought to have the restriction relaxed to allow rentals for a two-day minimum stay. She also told the board that she collects occupancy tax from her renters.

Supervisor Dennis Dickinson replied that site plan review was appropriate to make sure all rented homes had adequate parking, septic systems and bedroom accommodations for the number of people renting the home. He added that a license — now in the process of being drafted — would help the town in occupancy tax collections as well as providing information in case of a fire or other emergency.

Dickinson said that the aim was to curb obnoxious partying on properties, citing an example of carousers having a giant bonfire in a rental home’s backyard.

The supervisor also said that he and other county officials are meeting soon with Airbnb officials to see if their enterprise will collect occupancy tax on behalf of the county.

Dickinson also said that revisions to the local law might call for short-term rental licensing to specify that property owners have someone available 24 hours a day, seven days a week who can be contacted in the event of a fire or other emergency.