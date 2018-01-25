Shuttle keeps on trucking people between downtown, Gore Mountain

× Joel Bowden gets ready to mount up for a shift driving a shuttle between the downtown business district in North Creek and the Gore Mountain Ski Area. The free shuttle bus, which runs daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., is paid for by a combination of Town of Johnsburg funding, an occupancy tax award, ad sales, and private contributions, including commercial sponsors. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | Half a dozen years into the program, a free shuttle service between Gore Mountain and Main Street in North Creek keeps busing visitors between the ski resort and the downtown business district.

The shuttle sponsored by the North Creek Business Alliance has two shuttles that run daily between Main Street, North Creek, and the Gore Mountain Ski Area.

The shuttle is partly the brainchild of Joel Bowden, who is one of four primary drivers for the service.

“Back six years, maybe seven, we determined it would be a nice thing for the community if we had a shuttle from Gore Mountain to the village,” Bowden said.

The business alliance first hired Brant Lake Taxi, which ran the service for two years. At the same time, The Summit Condominiums complex had a contract for an additional shuttle.

After Brant Lake Taxi could not continue to provide the service, the business alliance acquired two buses - each with over 100,000 miles on them - with the help of a large occupancy tax award from Warren County.

“We ran them both over four years, and a year and a half ago, we purchased a bus from the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home,” Bowden said.

Shortly thereafter, one of the original buses died and the former nursing home bus, now with over 200,000 miles, is the primary shuttle bus.

The business alliance used to apply to Warren County for occupancy tax money for the operation of the shuttle, but the county announced three years ago it would not award small amounts.

The shuttle is now funded in part by a $5,000 line item in the Town of Johnsburg budget.

This year, the town board this year awarded the business alliance another $4,500 in occupancy tax money to run the shuttle. The funding from the town’s general fund and the occupancy tax makes up about 30 percent of the operations cost for the shuttle.

The business alliance decided when it first bought the buses, to sell advertising on the outside and inside of the bus. The shuttles also have a bin where riders can put donations.