Sierra Club president addresses NCCC grads

NCCC Linda Wetherhult, of Plattsburgh, accepted her Registered Nurse's degree in memory of her late sister, Heather. Photo by Kim Dedam

SARANAC LAKE — The rain held off and bag pipes set cadence for 134 North Country Community College graduates at Commencement here last Saturday.

Some 300 students earned degrees this spring. And though not everyone was able to attend graduation, the Sparks Athletic Complex filled to capacity with proud parents, families and friends ready to see their graduates step into the spotlight.

Jeffrey Johnson came from Camden as his son Marcus Johnson earned a dual degree in Environmental Science and Wilderness Leadership.

“He loved it here,” the grad’s father said.

Marcus won the SUNY Chancellor Award for Student Excellence along with Alexandria Elliot, president of the NCCC Environmental Club, who also completed her degree in Environmental Science. Elliot is originally from Gabriels.

Jeffrey stood waiting outside the gym as the Class of 2017 assembled at the top of the long, winding walkway on the hillside.

“Marcus won a National Geographic Scholarship Award, we are awaiting the paperwork,” he said of his son’s next steps. “Then he’ll be on a ship studying Marine Biology.”

The road to college for Marcus overcame obstacles, Jeffrey said.

“Here, he found his independence and with that independence he found inspiration in a few young professors.”

Feet strolled to the bagpipes, tassels bounced, and even the caps on some grads’ heads told tales of success, dedication and promise.

For Linda Wetherhult, of Plattsburgh, the day — and her Registered Nurse’s degree — honored the memory of her late sister, Heather, who died young several years ago.

Linda’s cap carried a photo of Heather with her infant daughter.

“We’re raising her now,” Linda said of the young child.

“This one’s for you sis,” her cap proclaimed in glitter with angel’s wings.

Inside the gymnasium, moms and dads watched, flowers clutched in their laps, while NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell opened the 49th annual graduation ceremonies.

NCCC’s Commencement Address was delivered by Aaron Mair, president of the National Sierra Club.

Mair said this challenging time for U.S. environmental protection and preservation.

“There is no such thing as a Republican environment. There is no such thing a Democratic environment,” he said, pointing to a need for wise stewardship to preserve all life regardless of political bent.

“The urgent call is for us to be the defenders of all science. The urgent call is for us to be the defenders of free speech.”

Mair spoke of the once-devastating effects of coal burning power plants that, over decades, caused acid rain and threatened the Adirondack ecosystem, its lakes, rivers and wetlands.

The waters improved with environmental regulation and scientific monitoring. But new policy steps in Washington threaten to undo the hard work done over the last several decades.

“To an economy anchored in eco-tourism,” he said, “we cannot afford to be ignorant or blind,” encouraging the new graduates to build on the success of environmental policy and push leaders to recognize their responsibility to the planet.

Jobs in clean energy come through new synergies in transition to clean technology and industry, he said.

“We need those innovative ideas and you are at the cutting edge.”

A public health scientist from Syracuse, Mair worked as an epidemiological-spatial analyst with New York’s Department of Health, mapping wind-flow from the burning pile at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attack.

His advocacy helped calculate and end airborne pollution streaming into inner city neighborhoods from heating and cooling plants in Albany.

A “swamp” he said of a metaphor widely used in political response to Washington these days, is often seen as “land of little value that should be filled in.”

But a swamp, Mair said, is really another name for wetlands, which are very complex ecosystems that serve in nature to purify water.

“These (wetlands) are things that recharge our air.”

The foremost policy question, he said is “how do we restore the ecosystem (the wetlands, or ‘swamp’) so that it is left in a thriving condition for future generations?”

“The current situation in our ‘wetlands’ does not support the clean energy sector. Jobs for jobs sake is not sustainable. You need to be the next Margaret Meads ... though you may feel that your voice and your degree is not powerful enough.”

The Class of 2017 burst into applause.

“I look forward to your promise and I will see you in the field.”

The graduates promptly stood and gave Mair a long standing ovation.

With a final turn at the podium, Mair took a selfie including the 134 grads ready to receive their diplomas.