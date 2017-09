PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) is getting ready for this year’s Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

NCCC is asking area businesses to sign up for the annual event designed to encourage residents and visitors to support mom and pop shops as the holiday shopping season approaches.

Interested participants can sign up at northcountrychamber.com/sbs.

For more information, contact Alina Walentowicz at 518-563-1000 or alina@northcountrychamber.com.