Silent auction items sought for fundraiser

WARRENSBURG — On Aug. 26 Cornell Cooperative Extension will be holding its eighth annual golf tournament and silent auction at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg. All proceeds from this benefit will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. We are asking for your support in the form of merchandise donation or gift certificate that will be used as either a door prize for the golf tournament or for an item in our silent auction.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is a key outreach system of Cornell University with a strong public mission and an extensive local presence that is responsive to the needs of people in our community. Cornell Cooperative Extension provides educational programs in the following areas: 4-H Youth Development, Family and Consumer Sciences, Natural Resources, Gardening and Landscape, Nutrition, Diet and Health.

In-kind gift donations may be shipped to Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885-0487. Arrangements for pick-up of donations can be made by calling Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 668-4881 or email als77@cornell.edu.