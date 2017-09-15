Single-payer health care forum planned

LONG LAKE | The public is invited to attend a single payer town hall event on Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Long Lake Town Hall.

This is an opportunity to learn about the proposed single payer health care bill being considered in the New York State Legislature.

Advocates for a single-payer model claim that health care is a need and a right that should be guaranteed to patients, and that a single payer system would eliminate the financial barriers to care without bankrupting patients in the case of serious illness.

The keynote speaker is Andrew Coats, M.D., past president, Physicians for a National Health Plan and attending physician at the Albany Medical Center. The presentation will be followed by time for questions from the audience.

The forum is sponsored by the North Country Access to Health Care Committee, with co-sponsorship by the Long Lake Alliance. For more information, contact Dr. Jack Carney of the North Country Access to Health Care Committee at 518-624-4000 or jacarney@4214gmail.com. The event is free and open to the public.