Site of proposed garage criticized

LAKE GEORGE | A Birch Avenue resident is voicing objections to the proposed development of a centralized vehicle repair garage for the town, village and school district at the intersection of Birch Avenue and Gage Road.

Town officials have already signed an agreement to purchase the three-acre Corkland property at that intersection for the collaborative “motor pool” as well as a new headquarters for the Lake George Emergency Squad.

Jan Schermerhorn said the truck traffic to and from the existing adjacent town garage was already disruptive, particularly during winter storms when the noise from truck traffic and backup alarms was nearly constant through the night.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to says it’s not appropriate in a residential neighborhood,” he said, noting that area residents oppose locating the garage facilities there. “The garage should be located somewhere that the noise and activity is not an issue for residents.”

Crocitto said that the site was chosen because it would accommodate an expansion of existing EMS and town garage facilities — and that the site was centrally located, which keeps the emergency squad’s response times at a minimum.

“To relocate it might slow down EMS response time drastically,” Crocitto said, agreeing to scope out other potential sites in town.

Muratori agreed.

“The idea of consolidating and creating a single ‘motor pool’ is not a bad idea,” she said, pledging to scrutinize the project and research other potential locations.