Skaters from around the nation, world, come to relive 1980

John Coruthers and Kevin Norwood were named players of the game during the round robin tournament portion of the Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp.

LAKE PLACID | Over the past week, prayers from across the globe came together in the Adirondack hills to celebrate the sport of hockey and relive “the miracle” with those who made it happen.

The fourth annual Miracle On Ice Fantasy Camp was held March 25-29, with 65 campers and 15 members from the 1980 United States Olympic Hockey team who defeated Russia 4-3 in what is known as “the Miracle on Ice.”

“I found out I was coming about two weeks ago,” said Kevin Norwood of Massachusetts, who said his playing career was high school and “beer league.”

“I have a friend who is a stakeholder in USA hockey who had got the ticket and could not make it. Everything that is being done here is top-notch,” he added.

John Coruthers from Lodi, California, came with friends who were part of the 45 returning campers.

“The 1980 players are so humble and it gives us a thrill just to be on the ice with them.”

Coruthers, who now runs a “old-timers league” in neighboring Stockton, said he had a unique take on how the world saw USA hockey after 1980.

“I played in Finland and Russia starting in 1981,” he said. “They would let me know just how much they remembered what happened in ‘80.”

Along with players from across the nation, Jon Lundin of ORDA said there were a pair of international female players.

“We have a lady who is here from Slovenia and another here from South Africa,” Lundin said. “This has become a national and international event as much as it is a regional event.”

Among those in attendance from the 1980 team was Dave Christian.

“This place always has a special feel when you take the ice,” Christian said. “I have so many memories here, and new ones come back each time I come here and start to feel the vibe.”

Christian said he believed the camp was equally as fun for the campers as it was the members of the miracle team.

“We draw inspiration from them,” Christian said.