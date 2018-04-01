Ski Bowl Garden coordinator looking for interns

× The Johnsburg Town Board met March 20 and considered a number of items, including a modest raise in water rates. The town is supporting a number of initiatives, including hiring interns to help with beautification around town, and supporting a PBA initiative to get the state to hire more park rangers. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Ski Bowl Garden is seeking two summer interns to help with the Ski Bowl Garden and other beautification projects in town.

Judy Brown, a coordinator, appealed to the board on March 20. The recruits would be paid if Brown secures grant funds.

The two major projects on which the interns would be working are the creation of a Ski Bowl Botanical Garden and streetscape projects, including along Main Street.

The interns would work 20 to 40 hours per week, and would be responsible for their own meals and transportation, but Brown would provide free housing.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The town board voiced support for increasing the number of state forest rangers from 135 to 175 statewide due to the increased number of hikers.

According to the Police Benevolent Association, there was one ranger for every 28,517 hikers in 1970. Today, one ranger is responsible for 58,756 hikers.

In response to questions about plowing seasonal roads, Supervisor Andrea Hogan said a 2002 opinion issued by the state Comptroller’s Office determined a road may not be considered seasonal if residences on the road are “occupied part of the year and are dependent upon such highway for access.”

However, the law does not require the town perform any upgrades or improvements on the road.

The town is looking to hire summer staff for the recreation program and town beach. Among those needed are a swimming program director, lifeguards, and swim counselors. Applications are available online at www.johnsburgny.com.

At the request of the water billing department, the town board rescinded a resolution calling for a 5 cent rate increase and approved a 15 percent increase, which would be rounded up to a dollar amount ending in an even number. The increase would not be more than $1.95 per customer.