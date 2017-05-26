Ski Bowl Plant sale to be ‘biggest ever’: organizers

× Expand All proceeds from the Ski Bowl Plant Sale will support the Ski Bowl Garden (pictured).

NORTH CREEK — Summer is officially in full bloom in North Creek.

The annual Ski Bowl Plant Sale is set for June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The sale is held rain or shine in the Ski Bowl Pavilion in North Creek,” said organizer Judy Brown.

This year, the sale is expected to be the biggest it has been in seven years, according to Brown, who said that one local woman made a huge donation of flowers:

“Joyce Villa donated her entire flower garden — hundreds of plants — because she needed to remove it from a property that she owned.”

Flowers available for purchase include lilies, daises, peonies, irises and more.

All proceeds from the sale will support the Ski Bowl Garden.

“It pays for all of our annuals and for the manure that we have to purchase,” she said.

Last year, over 500 plants were sold.

“The reason this has become so popular is that we sell only plants that grow in a zone 3 or 4. So these are already tested Adirondack plants,” Brown said. “People look forward to the sale.”

Most plants sell for $2-4.

“That is fun and good for people that have limited funds,” she said.

There will also be Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension on site to answer any questions area gardeners may have.

“Gardening is a learning experience. No one is an expert to begin with,” Brown said. “But if you have an interest, that is all it takes to get started. The more you do it, the more you learn and the better you get.”

For more information on the Ski Bowl Plant Sale, call Judy Brown at 251-3368.