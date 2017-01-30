Ski history to be subject of North Creek film series

NORTH CREEK — The North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association will hold its second “Old Ski Movie Night” fundraising event at the Tannery Pond Community Center on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The films were produced and filmed in the 1930’s by William Gluesing, one of the early promoters of Gore Mountain skiing.

Gluesing was also renowned for his work on General Electric “House of Magic” during the 1933 World’s Fair.

Gluesing’s films were shown as far away as New York City to promote the early snow trains and skiing in the North Creek region.

Titles this year include “Ride Up-Slide Down,” “White Ecstasy,” and “First Snow Train.”

There will be a brief introduction by Greg Schaefer, the event’s organizer, to discuss how the trails developed and where they were located in relation to the current terrain.

While some of these films were shown last year and are being brought back by popular demand, additional videos have been added to this year’s event.

Admission is $5 and $2 for children under 12.

All funds raised at this event, including a raffle for ski-related items, will help sustain the North Creek Depot Museum.

The museum focuses on several aspects of local history, including the history of the snow trains and the development of skiing at Gore Mountain, the original Thomas Durant “Adirondac” Railroad and its effect on the region; the story of Theodore Roosevelt’s midnight ride to the presidency, and D&H Railroad history.

Refreshments will be served.

“The event last year was a sellout so patrons are encouraged to get tickets ahead of time,” said Schaefer.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Community Bank in North Creek. For more information, contact Schaefer at 518-251-5451.