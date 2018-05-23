SkyWest to continue Honor Flight service

× Expand Keith Lobdell Members of the Plattsburgh Fire Department salute the members of the North Country Honor Fight from atop their ladder truck which held up the American Flag as veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam took the final Honor Flight provided by longtime partner PenAir.

PLATTSBURGH | While Barrie Finnegan said it was a bittersweet day as the North Country Honor Flight ended their partnership with one last flight on PenAir May 19, the program looks to be ready to operate a flight in September.

PenAir has partnered with North Country Honor Flight for the vast majority of operations, sending veterans from World War II, Korean and Vietnam from Plattsburgh to Washington, D.C., to see the respective memorials to the conflicts in which they served.

But incoming carrier SkyWest will continue service.

“We have heard back from SkyWest and got a great rate and we feel we are all ready for September,” said Finnegan.

“We are looking into a charter option or a block of tickets on a regular flight, so we are very happy that we are starting up with a positive discussion,” said Richard Cutting with Honor Flight.

Finnegan said the organization has grown fond of the PenAir team over the years.

“We said goodbye to the crew at the airport and it was really hard,” said Finnegan. “We were always hoping somehow it was not going to end, but it has. The relationship has been so good for us.”

PenAir Vice President Murphy Former came to Plattsburgh from Alaska to honor those flying for the last Honor Flight for which they would partner.

“Our people started to volunteer for this flight months ago,” Former said. “They came back to the office with tears in their eyes and a joy in their hearts they carry forward with them forever. It has truly been an honor to do this.”

For the final flight, PenAir’s flight crew was made up of all veterans who volunteered to serve their fellow servicemembers.