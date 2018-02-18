SLCS to hold kindergarten signups

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake Central School will hold its kindergarten and pre-K screenings for the 2018-2019 school year in March.

Kindergarten Screening is on Wednesday, March 14. Students are eligible for kindergarten if they turn 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2018

Pre-K screening is Wednesday, March 21. Students are eligible for pre-K if they will turn 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2018.

Pre-K/kindergarten screening for non-Schroon Lake students will take place on Wednesday, March 28.

Call the main office to schedule an appointment time: 518-532-7164, extension 3385.