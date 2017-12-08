Slippers shipped to troops

× Linda Tabor’s sixth-grade class at Moriah Central School poses with some of the slippers they’ve collected to send to U.S. troops in the Middle East for Christmas. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | Moriah Central School students have collected and sent new slippers and socks to soldiers deployed in the Middle East for the past three years.

Moriah Central School sixth graders began collecting the items on Veterans’ Day as part of their yearly “Slippers and Socks for Soldiers Drive” designed to show appreciation for U.S. military personnel.

Collections will continue through Dec. 18. Packages will then be shipped to a local soldier and his or her unit stationed in the Middle East.

New slippers and socks may be sent into school with any Moriah student or placed in one of the collection boxes located in the elementary, high school or central offices of Moriah Central School.

“I believe it’s an important project,” said Daryn Gregory, a sixth-grader. “Men and women in the military don’t get much in their concrete barracks. I believe the slippers will help.”

Since several parents have agreed to assist the students with this endeavor, collection boxes may also be found at other locations such as Moses-Ludington Hospital, Mineville CV-TEC, and the Crown Point Champlain National Bank.

Cash donations will also be greatly appreciated, organizers said. Last year’s shipping and handling charges were paid for by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mildon of RPM Construction.

This allowed for the purchase of more slippers and socks with cash donations of $200 from the Port Henry Knights of Columbus, $138 from a high school fundraiser and $128 in cash donations from school staff.

Last year, the program sent 262 pieces to troops.

In December 2014, the very first shipment of slippers went to Gunnery Sgt. Daniel LaFountain and his U.S. Marine Corps unit.

LaFountain surprised the students with an American flag and certificate certifying that the flag they received was flown over the headquarters of Regional Command and II Marine Expeditionary Force aboard Camp Leatherneck in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom XIII.

In May, sixth grade students were blessed with a visit from Master Sgt. Eric Ingleston, a member of the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron of the Vermont Air National Guard Green Mountain Boys.

He spoke about some of the unit’s experiences, expressed the squadron’s appreciation for the shipment of slippers and socks, and presented the students with a United States flag that flew on board an F-16C fighter jet on Mission SY7511 over Iraq and Syria.