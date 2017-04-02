Slow Art Day coming to Champlain

× Expand Photo provided A piece of Kat O’Brien’s artwork.

CHAMPLAIN — It doesn’t take much for Connie Cassevaugh to create art.

The Point of Fer artist paints from her couch using two TV trays, a still life and the natural light from the window in her living room.

Cassevaugh takes everyday items, such as bowls of fruit, and captures those still images through oil paint on a canvas.

“I was a commercial artist for many years,” she said. “Now I paint what I want to paint.”

Cassevaugh will be showing five of her paintings next Saturday for Champlain’s first-ever Slow Art Day.

This event, which is celebrated around the world, was created to make art lovers stop and really analyze the pieces they’re viewing.

“The point of Slow Art Day is to slow down, look closer and talk about the artwork,” said village resident Kat O’Brien, the other local artist participating in this year’s event.

Cassevaugh’s work will be featured at the Samuel de Champlain History Center on Elm Street. O’Brien will display sculptures at the Champlain Meeting House on Main Street.

O’Brien makes clay triangles and squares and puts them together to create an octagon piece of artwork.

The local artist said she’s looking forward to getting feedback on her pieces during Slow Art Day.

“One of my main reasons why I put my work in an exhibit is because of the comments people make,” she said. “I look forward to what people will discover and have to say.”

Slow Art Day is slated to take place Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Artwork will be showcased at the Champlain Meeting House and Samuel de Champlain History Center. Refreshments will follow. For more information, visit the Facebook page “Champlain Proud: Creating a Community Together.”