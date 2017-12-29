Slow down, says Clinton County emergency services as winter weather batters region

PLATTSBURGH | The weather outside is frightful… and so are the roads.

The Clinton County Office of Emergency Services is asking motorists to slow down while navigating the snow-slicked streets.

“There has been a high number of motor vehicle accidents this afternoon and evening in Clinton County, particularly on I-87,” said Clinton County Director of Emergency Services Director Eric Day in a statement issued on Friday evening.

“The light dusting of snow this afternoon is causing very greasy road conditions.”

Day said highway departments are continuing to put down salt and sand mix well into the weekend.

“Drivers must realize that roads may appear clear as there isn't a heavy build up of snow. However, with the zero or near-zero temps we are experiencing, salt doesn't work to melt the snow/ice,” Day wrote. “We are urging all those traveling to slow down and use extreme caution.”

Intersections, off-ramps, curves and straight aways are slippery, he said.

“It's winter folks, plan ahead and slow down."

The region has been battered by heavy snowfall and winter weather conditions during the past two weeks.

Blasts of cold Arctic air in the eastern half of the U.S. are expected to continue to the first week of January, according to the Weather Channel.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has also put out several advisories warning adventurers of frigid temperatures.

The agency on Friday cancelled several "First Day" hikes in the Adirondacks due to the teeth-chattering weather, including treks up Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain, Hadley Mountain and Willie Wildlife Marsh.

High temperatures through the weekend are forecast to be in single digits above and below zero, while the low temperatures are forecast to the teens and twenties below zero, the DEC reported.

“Wind chills will be much worse,” said the agency in a statement. “Temperatures and wind chills will be even lower on high mountain summits, surface of water bodies and other exposed area.”

The National Weather Service forecast for the summit of the state’s highest peak, Mt. Marcy, midday on Wednesday saw temperatures reaching 43 degrees below zero.

Outdoor enthusiasts are advised to bundle up to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.