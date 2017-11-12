Small Business Day big in Port Henry

× Sue McHone of Home Port on Broad Street in Port Henry holds one of the Small Business Saturday welcome mats that local stores will be displaying for the special shopping day on Nov. 27. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Stores in Moriah and Port Henry are uniting to offer specials for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

So far, 11 businesses have signed up to participate in Small Business Saturday, Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said.

“A complete list will be at each business, at the chamber office, and on our Facebook page,” she said. “The list will have all the specials. More places are signing up every day.”

She said one business may offer free coffee with a sandwich, like the Red Brick Cafe is, or a percentage off a purchase.

“This is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the day after Black Friday, and one of the busiest shopping days of the year,” Sprague said. “It’s our second year of doing this and last year was great.”

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street in Port Henry will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day to help shoppers and hand out lists, she said.

The deals are offered all-day on Saturday, Nov. 27, during each place’s regular business hours.

The national shopping day is sponsored by American Express.