Small Business Day coming up

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce staff members Matthew Courtright and Molly Bechard prepare promotional materials for participating area businesses, chamber members, to use for Small Business Saturday.

TICONDEROGA | Merchants in Ticonderoga are anticipating their very own Small Business Saturday soon.

Ticonderoga area businesses will offer the 8th annual Small Business Saturday during business hours on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is participating in the nationwide initiative as the Neighborhood Champion via American Express in hopes of lending support and resources to area businesses, chamber Executive Director Mathew Courtright said.

“Small Business Saturday is the day we all shop small,” he said. “Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses across the country. Created by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each and every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.”

He said it‘s the local community organizers, small business owners and customers who make Small Business Saturday the busiest shopping day of the year for small businesses.

“Start getting involved now,” he said. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. They’re the corner stores that create jobs. The retail shops and restaurants that help build our economy. And the mom-and-pop shops whose very presence makes a neighborhood, your neighborhood.”

For a Ticonderoga area business directory, additional information on Small Business Saturday, a copy of the specials and promotions, Small Business Saturday Passport information, calendar of events, or area information visit www.ticonderogany.com, call 518-585-6619 or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.

Courtright said the businesses who have participated in this event over the last several years have been very successful in benefiting the local economy.

“We are hoping to make this year bigger and better,” he said. “This day is also used as an occasion to recognize the importance of small businesses and their vital contributions to the economy, job creation, and local communities. Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity for community members to support Ticonderoga area businesses as well as giving small businesses an opportunity to take part in a nationwide effort.”

To receive the promotions people must have the Small Business Saturday specials and promotions flier available via the chamber, participating businesses, at www.ticonderogany.com or just mention Small Business Saturday.

A Small Business Saturday Passport is available from participating businesses. Complete the passport by making purchases or visiting six participating businesses, then return the passport to the chamber office by Dec. 4 for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Participants must write their name and phone number on the passport.