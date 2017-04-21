Small Business Week hits Moriah

MORIAH – National Small Business Week in Moriah is coming up fast with discounts and specials from local merchants.

The special week runs from April 30 to May 6, and is intended to salute local businesses who often have to compete with national chains.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce wants to help struggling mom-and-pop stores, Chamber President Cathy Sprague said.

“This is the first time we’ve participated in National Small Business Week,” Sprague said. “We thought it would help businesses throughout the town. I went around and talked to them about taking part.”

She said many places are offering discounts or gift certificate drawings for National Small Business Week. A list is in this week’s Sun.

The Chamber of Commerce itself will offer free coffee and refreshments at its 4317 Main Street office in downtown Port Henry and 10 percent off on chamber merchandise like souvenir t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Some of the drawings will also be held at the chamber and visitors can sign up there.

The chamber is also holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 for the new Port Home Craft and Gift Shop on Broad Street. In addition, the new Little Champ Day Care center will host a bake sale at Stewart’s Shop in Port Henry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

National Small Business Week was started by the U.S. Small Business Administration to showcase the dedication, strength and commitment of the small business owner.

“The small businesses I talked to were enthusiastic about this,” Sprague said. “They may be small businesses, but they make big contributions to local communities.”