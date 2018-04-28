Small businesses get some help

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Week. From left are Katelyn Chevier, chamber administrative assistant and Farmers Market manager; Matthew Courtright, president and CEO; and Molly Bechard, Visitor and Member Service manager.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a full schedule of events for a National Small Business Week celebration from April 29 through May 5.

The chamber will host events and services aimed at supporting chamber members and small businesses, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President Matthew Courtright said.

The theme for the celebration is “Growing A Positive Community, Your Community – Your Future.”

“After participating in 2015 for the first time, we quickly realized this national initiative was something locally we wanted to participate in each year to expand our support and services as well include our Think Local campaign,” Courtright said. “We hope to see many Ticonderoga area community members out and about supporting our local community and we look forward to seeing our members, businesses, and organizations taking advantage of all of the programs and events happening all week.”

EVENT LINEUP

- Sunday, April 29, Five Nations Golf Small Business Mini Golf Celebration, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Five Nations Golf. Buy one, get one free mini-golf. Contact Five Nations Golf at 518-586-6838 for more information.

- Monday, April 30, Chamber Chat, Membership Benefits 101 Open House, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at chamber office. An opportunity for chamber members to ask questions, get assistance, discuss ideas. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

- Tuesday, May 1, free Business Seminar: Starting A Business 101, 5:30 - 7 p.m., office. Legal and practical steps for starting a business, tools to determine if a business idea can make money, and key factors that influence start-up success. Presented by the North Country Small Business Development Center. Refreshments by the Wind-Chill Factory. Registration required.

North Country Small Business Development Center Services, 1 - 4 p.m., office. An array of free business support and services are offered by chamber partner North Country Small Business Development Center. To make an appointment, call 518-564-2524.

- Wednesday, May 2, Health Insurance Services Open House, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., office. Services provided by chamber partner North Country Chamber of Commerce. Complimentary refreshments will be served. To make an appointment, call 518-563-1000.

- Thursday, May 3, Marketing Opportunities, free, Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, 8 - 9 a.m., office. Suzanne Maye, ROOST’s Lake Champlain Region Marketing manager, will provide an update on regional marketing initiatives; ROOST’s scope of work, data driven strategies, research, marketing plans, and marketing opportunities including photo listings on www.lakechamplainregion.com and Adirondacks. Refreshments by Libby’s Bakery Café. Registration required

- Friday, May 4, Kick off to the 2018 tourism season.

- Saturday, May 5, Fort Ticonderoga opens for the season with a Living History Event. Also, William Shatner Weekend is at Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

For more information contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office at 518-585-6619 or via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.