Small, but lively, gathering in Elizabethtown for Women’s Day

A group of women gathered at the Government Center in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, March 8 to commemorate International Women's Day. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — A small but very festive group marked International Women’s Day here on Wednesday.

Wearing red sweaters, red hats and red jackets, they called attention to the long fight for women’s rights in America and in nations around the planet.

The 15-or-so citizens walked with an American flag and carried signs up one side of Court Street and down the other. They mustered in the courtyard.

The event was coordinated with a larger, global day of action, a Day Without Women, where some took time off from work to protest healthcare legislation that some say targets women’s rights and equal pay .

The group in Elizabethtown met from all around the region, coming in from Saranac Lake, Westport, Essex, Jay and Franklin Falls.

From the Tri-Lakes region, Michelle Zelkowitz said, “I am representing women and all human rights.”

With her, Sue Reaser, said it is important to stand with each other.

“The idea that in 2017 we are still fighting to get equal pay is just unconscionable,” Reaser added.

“And the notion that women should not be in charge of their own bodies? Really?”

The group had walked through the county complex around lunch hour and handed out red ribbons.

State and federal elected officials also shared messages in support of International Women’s Day, acknowledging prevailing challenges women face in America.

In a statement sent Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo named programs put in motion in New York, moving to secure women’s access to healthcare and equal rights.

“In the past year alone, we passed the most comprehensive paid family leave program, strengthened protections to ensure equal pay for equal work and took decisive action to guarantee access to reproductive health care. We will continue to work to safeguard and advance equal rights,” Cuomo said.

“While much has been accomplished, we still have a long way to go in ensuring full gender equality. Rest assured, New York will not waiver in our commitment to women’s rights, and we will stand tall with all women to move our progress forward,” the governor said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said the day was a way to “celebrate the tremendous role women have played in advancing human rights, economic development and democracy across the globe.

“Yet there will always be more work to be done. Every issue is a woman’s issue and we must work together to bring our unique perspective to conversations happening in state houses and legislatures around the world,” Stefanik said.

For many women who could not take the day off, action organizers suggested shopping at only women-owned businesses and wearing red to show solidarity.

The first such protest day was celebrated first on Feb. 28, 1909 and called International Working Women’s Day. According to historic accounts, it was meant to commemorate a strike in 1908 when 15,000 garment workers marched in New York City.

The day was moved to March 8 in 1914, which was a Sunday that year.

The official United Nations theme for the 2017 International Women’s Day celebration was “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030.”