Small tax increase expected for Peru homeowners

PERU | The tentative budget for the Town of Peru shows that the tax rate for homeowners will increase by less than one percent, not including special districts.

For a person whose home is assessed at $100,000, this will amount to a $4 increase.

According to Town Supervisor Peter Glushko, the town’s tax levy is slated to stay under the state tax cap by approximately $14,000.

The town will hold a public hearing on their tentative budget on Nov. 9.

Peru Budget Breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

(current year/next year)

The 2018 tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is $4.80, not including special districts. This year the tax rate was $4.76, a 0.8 percent increase. For residents with a $100,000 home, this amounts to a $4 increase.

Over/under tax cap?

The Town of Peru is under the state tax cap by about $14,000, according to Town Supervisor Peter Glushko.

Total appropriations:

$1,491,038

Total tax levy:

$959,092, or 64.3 percent of appropriations.

Total fund balance usage:

$529,453

Public hearing:

A public hearing has been set for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., according to Town Clerk Kathleen Flynn.