Small tax increase expected for Peru homeowners

The Town of Peru’s tentative budget shows that homeowners will see a tax rate increase of less than one percent, not including special districts.
For a person whose home is assessed at $100,000, this will amount to a $4 increase.
According to Town Supervisor Peter Glushko, the town’s tax levy is slated to stay under the state tax cap by approximately $14,000.
The town will hold a public hearing on their tentative budget on Nov. 9.
Peru Budget Breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
(current year/next year)
The 2018 tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is $4.80, not including special districts. This year the tax rate was $4.76, a 0.8 percent increase. For residents with a $100,000 home, this amounts to a $4 increase.
Over/under tax cap?
Total appropriations:
$1,491,038
Total tax levy:
$959,092, or 64.3 percent of appropriations.
Total fund balance usage:
$529,453
Public hearing:
A public hearing has been set for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., according to Town Clerk Kathleen Flynn.