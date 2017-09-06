Smart Growth grants awarded to area towns

ELIZABETHTOWN | Seventeen communities and cultural organizations in the North Country won Smart Growth grant awards last month as part of an ongoing state effort to boost local economies, recreation programs and infrastructure.
In Crown Point, for example, the town won $75,000 to upgrade wastewater treatment services to the War Canoe Distillery, a new business moving into an unused feed store on Route 9N.
Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said the funding is a welcome addition to the town’s effort to bring in new business.
“This grant funding is for upgrades to the system, as the distillery wastewater needs to be pretreated for our plant.”
War Canoe Distillery is investing this year in the external part of the structure, the old Agway Store.
“Then they will be working with the engineering aspects of the distillery,” Harrington said.
As to the wastewater treatment improvements, Harrington said the work has begun.
“The Essex County Planning Office was instrumental in ensuring that we pursue this grant and be successful in obtaining the funds,” Harrington said.
A grant award of $75,000 is going to the Town of Willsboro to continue development at the Florence Hathaway Recreation Park, a joint project of the town and the Youth Commission. The Rec Park is open year-round and has a tennis court, a play-trail system for families and children in addition to volleyball courts, a community garden, picnic areas and a nature/cross-country ski trail that connects with the Champlain Area Trails along the Lake Champlain valley.
The Town of Moriah won $75,000 to help transform the waterfront in the Hamlet of Port Henry.
The Fort Ticonderoga Association won $25,000 for stone deck repairs at Fort Ticonderoga.
Other monies were awarded to municipalities and to local cultural centers for plans also underway, stretching from Franklin County to the southernmost edge of the Adirondack Park.
TRI-LAKES REGION
In the Tri-Lakes region, the Village of Saranac Lake won $75,000 to help construct the Saranac Lake Southern Gateway Multi-Use Trail.
The cultural arts center at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake won a $39,010 grant for building and site improvements along the Saranac Lake travel corridor.
And the Town of Tupper Lake won $75,000 for Tupper Lake Rail-Trail readiness planning and improvements.
WARREN AND SO. ADIRONDACK COUNTIES
Warren County won $67,936 to promote their First Wilderness Heritage Corridor projects. The Adirondack Folk School was awarded $18,700 for video promotions.
The Sagamore Institute of the Adirondacks won $67,620 for their Great Camp Sagamore Visitor Interpretation and Education Project.
The Lake George Land Conservancy was awarded $40,000 toward Pilot Knob Trail reconstruction.
A $60,000 grant for Hamilton County will support phase one of the Adirondack Cycling Strategy toward bicycle tourism.
A $73,500 grant for the Town of Indian Lake will support development of Essex Chain Lakes and Cedar River Flow Hamlet gateway facilities.
The Town of Caroga won $6,000 toward planning the Wheelerville Trails System.
The Town of Johnsburg won $73,981for Ski Bowl Park Improvements and Little Gore Summit Trail and beach improvements.
The Village of Northville won $42,000 for zoning updates.
And the Otter Lake Fire Company won a grant for $19,210 toward a feasibility study for senior citizen housing in Forestport.
Additional grants in this round were given to communities and sustainable development programs in the Catskills.
SMART GROWTH
In all, the state awarded $1.35 million in this round of Smart Growth funding, which is drawn from the Environmental Protection Fund in coordination with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
“The Catskill and Adirondack parks are two of New York’s premier year-round destinations, offering unmatched outdoor recreation and stunning natural beauty for residents and visitors alike to enjoy,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, in announcing awards.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the monies are designed to help localities develop and implement smart growth strategies.
“DEC’s Smart Growth Implementation Grants Program promotes growth that recognizes the link between economic development, the built environment, and protecting our irreplaceable natural resources and healthy communities,” Seggos said.