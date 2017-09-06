Smart Growth grants awarded to area towns

ELIZABETHTOWN | Seventeen communities and cultural organizations in the North Country won Smart Growth grant awards last month as part of an ongoing state effort to boost local economies, recreation programs and infrastructure.

In Crown Point, for example, the town won $75,000 to upgrade wastewater treatment services to the War Canoe Distillery, a new business moving into an unused feed store on Route 9N.

Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said the funding is a welcome addition to the town’s effort to bring in new business.

“This grant funding is for upgrades to the system, as the distillery wastewater needs to be pretreated for our plant.”

War Canoe Distillery is investing this year in the external part of the structure, the old Agway Store.

“Then they will be working with the engineering aspects of the distillery,” Harrington said.

As to the wastewater treatment improvements, Harrington said the work has begun.

“The Essex County Planning Office was instrumental in ensuring that we pursue this grant and be successful in obtaining the funds,” Harrington said.

A grant award of $75,000 is going to the Town of Willsboro to continue development at the Florence Hathaway Recreation Park, a joint project of the town and the Youth Commission. The Rec Park is open year-round and has a tennis court, a play-trail system for families and children in addition to volleyball courts, a community garden, picnic areas and a nature/cross-country ski trail that connects with the Champlain Area Trails along the Lake Champlain valley.

The Town of Moriah won $75,000 to help transform the waterfront in the Hamlet of Port Henry.

The Fort Ticonderoga Association won $25,000 for stone deck repairs at Fort Ticonderoga.

Other monies were awarded to municipalities and to local cultural centers for plans also underway, stretching from Franklin County to the southernmost edge of the Adirondack Park.

TRI-LAKES REGION

In the Tri-Lakes region, the Village of Saranac Lake won $75,000 to help construct the Saranac Lake Southern Gateway Multi-Use Trail.

The cultural arts center at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake won a $39,010 grant for building and site improvements along the Saranac Lake travel corridor.