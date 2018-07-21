Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree set for July 27-28

× Expand Photo provided In anticipation of joining the fun at a prior year’s Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree, young Will Henderson gazes through the Warrensburg Recreation Field fence and reacts in glee. This year’s Jamboree — featuring an auction, a barbecue, amusement rides, a midway and games of chance — is to be held the evenings of Friday July 27 and Saturday July 28.

WARRENSBURG | Featuring amusement rides, a midway and games of chance, the annual carnival-style event that has been enjoyed by generations of North Country residents is set for Friday July 27 and Saturday July 28 at the Warrensburg Recreation Field.

Beloved by Adirondackers for 57 years, the two-day event features an auction and karaoke on July 27 — and on Saturday, a chicken barbecue as well as a country music concert plus fireworks.

Both evenings, games of chance are held on site, and After-FX Deejay featuring Lee Pecue and Chip Aldrich will be providing the music. Two clowns, a magician and a balloon artist will be on site for various hours over the two days.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, and the auction of donated housewares, antiques, tools, vehicles, restaurant meals, auto repair and other services begins at 6:30 p.m. with Auctioneer Jim Galusha in charge.

On Friday only, children wearing a $20 wristband can enjoy unlimited carnival-style rides.

Meanwhile, Pecue and Aldrich will be and doling out cash prizes to winning karaoke contestants.

On Saturday, the gates open at 5 p.m. for the chicken barbecue prepared by local firefighters, while the deejays broadcast popular music. Those attending the barbecue are urged to arrive early, as the dinner sold out last year in only 60 minutes.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the acclaimed Skeeter Creek Band — voted the region’s Best Country Band in 2017 — will begin their evening’s stage show.

Saturday evening ends with fireworks, billed as the “Best in the North Country.”

Entrance donations of $3 on Friday and $5 on Saturday benefit the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. to support their community service efforts.

The town recreation field is located on Library Avenue, southwest of Elm St.

To donate goods or services to the auction, call (518) 623-9766 and leave a message for pick-up.