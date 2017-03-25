Snacks for Soldiers

CROWN POINT – Airman Eric Ingelston of the Vermont National Guard Green Mountain Boys presented Crown Point Central School Principal Tara Celotti with a flag which flew on one of their planes during their recent mission, Operation Inherent Rescue, in Syria and Iraq. The students at Crown Point, with help from MaryHope McGinness and Jenn Rafferty, recently collected Snacks for Soldiers to support local troops. Also pictured, from left, are Superintendent Shari Brannock, Mackenzie Trombley, Kayli Stone, Christina Simpson, Stephanie Glidden, Cade DeBrobander, Zach Talbott, Heather Foote and Head of Maintenance Caleb Spaulding, also a member of Vermont Air National Guard. Ingelston is from Crown Point.

