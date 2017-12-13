Snowmobile trail lawsuit tossed

× Expand A state Supreme Court judge denied Protect the Adirondack’s 2013 legal challenge that halted construction of Class II Community Connector trails in the Adirondack Park.

RAY BROOK | A state Supreme Court judge denied Protect the Adirondack’s 2013 legal challenge that halted construction of Class II Community Connector trails in the Adirondack Park.

Acting Albany Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. Connolly said Protect failed to meet the burden of proof in its claims against tree cutting and size of trees being cut.

Connolly also found the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Class II trail design is within Adirondack State Land Master Plan regulations and does not violate the “Forever Wild” clause of the state constitution.

At the center of the lawsuit is about 32 miles of trails that connect the central Adirondack communities of Newcomb, Minerva and North Hudson.

ON HOLD

Despite the lawsuit being dismissed, trail construction remains on hold by an injunction set by the Appellate Division 16 months ago.

“But Judge Connolly’s finding is one of the factors which can be introduced to bring relief from the injunction,” said New York State Snowmobile Association Executive Director Dominic Jacangelo.

NYSSA held friend-of-the court status in the case.

“The attorney general’s office will bring a separate action to have that injunction lifted,” Jacangelo said. “I’ve heard 60 to 90 days until that process is completed. We’re hoping the court could lift the injunction while any appeal goes forward.”

Jacangelo said they were pleased with the decision and, in particular, that Connolly kept an open mind about how the case impacts many user groups.

“His decision finds that the trails are both appropriate and consistent with snowmobile use as well as the many other uses anticipated with Class II trails,” he said. “We are pleased he looked at the trail system’s use as a whole.

“I think this decision will lay a solid foundation and that it will be very difficult to overturn. But it would surprise me if Protect did not appeal it,” he said.

Protect sued DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency in 2013 claiming too many big trees were being cut and that the connector trail systems were too wide, thus out of character in the Forest Preserve.

The trails are designed for year-round, multi-use recreation to include opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding and snowmobile use within Wild Forest areas.