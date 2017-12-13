Snowmobile trail lawsuit tossed

A state Supreme Court judge denied Protect the Adirondack’s 2013 legal challenge that halted construction of Class II Community Connector trails in the Adirondack Park.
RAY BROOK | A state Supreme Court judge denied Protect the Adirondack’s 2013 legal challenge that halted construction of Class II Community Connector trails in the Adirondack Park.
Acting Albany Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. Connolly said Protect failed to meet the burden of proof in its claims against tree cutting and size of trees being cut.
Connolly also found the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Class II trail design is within Adirondack State Land Master Plan regulations and does not violate the “Forever Wild” clause of the state constitution.
At the center of the lawsuit is about 32 miles of trails that connect the central Adirondack communities of Newcomb, Minerva and North Hudson.
ON HOLD
Despite the lawsuit being dismissed, trail construction remains on hold by an injunction set by the Appellate Division 16 months ago.
“But Judge Connolly’s finding is one of the factors which can be introduced to bring relief from the injunction,” said New York State Snowmobile Association Executive Director Dominic Jacangelo.
NYSSA held friend-of-the court status in the case.
“The attorney general’s office will bring a separate action to have that injunction lifted,” Jacangelo said. “I’ve heard 60 to 90 days until that process is completed. We’re hoping the court could lift the injunction while any appeal goes forward.”
Jacangelo said they were pleased with the decision and, in particular, that Connolly kept an open mind about how the case impacts many user groups.
“His decision finds that the trails are both appropriate and consistent with snowmobile use as well as the many other uses anticipated with Class II trails,” he said. “We are pleased he looked at the trail system’s use as a whole.
“I think this decision will lay a solid foundation and that it will be very difficult to overturn. But it would surprise me if Protect did not appeal it,” he said.
Protect sued DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency in 2013 claiming too many big trees were being cut and that the connector trail systems were too wide, thus out of character in the Forest Preserve.
The trails are designed for year-round, multi-use recreation to include opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding and snowmobile use within Wild Forest areas.
APPEAL CONSIDERED
Protect said they’re considering an appeal.
“Protect the Adirondacks has until early January to file a notice of appeal to preserve its ability to appeal at a later date. The Board of Directors is reviewing the decision and anticipates making a decision (on appeal) before that,” the environmental group said in a statement.
But the environmental group said they are “deeply disappointed in this decision and believes it will unleash extensive ecological damage on the Forest Preserve, create long-term environmental damage, and set a precedent for future destruction of the Forest Preserve by the very agencies that are supposed to protect it.”
EAGER FOR WORK TO BEGIN
Jim Rolf, trail coordinator at NYSSA, gave testimony in the case.
“We were confident that the lawsuit didn’t hold merit to claims based on the number of trees that were cut. They (Protect) weren’t using the same definition of a tree that DEC uses,” he explained.
“We hope that DEC can eventually move forward with building these trails that are so important to connect communities.”
DEC suggested in their Community Connector Trail plan that the links between towns might “bring positive, ongoing, economic impacts... in the form of increased business investment, increased tax revenue, and possibly more year-round business and employment opportunities.”
DEC had hoped to open the Seventh Lake Mountain Trail by fall this year, connecting Inlet, Indian Lake and Long Lake.
The Minerva, Newcomb, North Hudson “Roosevelt Truck Trail” Class II Community Connector is planned in four segments to adjoin Gulf Brook Road in the Boreas Ponds tract with about 10 miles of new trails.
Local officials were pleased with the outcome.
“We certainly hope construction will begin soon,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore. “It’s a critical connection for the North Hudson area to connect to a trail which would allow us to go to Minerva and Newcomb.”
From there, riders could link up to a network connecting all the way to Old Forge, a regional snowmobiling hub.
“I do think it’s going to boost our economies significantly,” Moore said. “It’s going to spur some growth to support these activities: places to eat and places to stay.”