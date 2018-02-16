Snowmobilers want gates down

× Expand Photo provided Snowmobiling is a popular sport in the Ticonderoga area.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Town Council is looking into possible improper gates blocking remote town roads.

Councilor Wayne Taylor said the Adirondack Trail Riders snowmobile club has contacted the Town Highway Committee about gates that block their activities.

“(They are) requesting that gates that currently restrict their snowmobile travel in and about the town be removed,” Taylor said at a recent meeting. “They contend they are barricading town roads. I told them they would have to obtain more documentation, but we would help them as much as we could.”

He said he filled them in on the town’s past history with gates placed by nearby landowners on what were believed to be town highways.

Several years ago, the town lost a lawsuit over a gate placed on a road the town contended was a public road, and that encouraged some other landowners to try the same thing.

“They traverse the Lyme Timber leases,” Taylor said of the new gates. “There is a map in the Town Justice Court in Schroon that shows these roads as being town roads, with homes situated along the roads. We’re going to continue to work on that.”

Lyme Timber owns timberlands in the Adirondacks that were formerly owned by International Paper Woodlands Division. The holdings are used to harvest trees for International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill.

Lyme sells leases to hunting clubs on some of its holdings.

Taylor said he’s talked with Adirondack Trail Riders President Jon Cook about the situation and will report back.

There are town barriers on Burmbaugh Road, and Taylor said the Highway Department will work with the Trail Riders on removing those seasonally.