Indian snowshoer accused of sexual abuse will to go to trial

Photo by Pete DeMola
Tanveer Hussain pleaded not guilty on Friday to three charges stemming from allegations he kissed and groped a 12-year-old girl in February. He’s pictured here leaving the Essex County Government Center with a host, Richard Shapiro.
ELIZABETHTOWN — The snowshoe racer from Kashmir, India accused of sexually abusing an underage girl in February was indicted on three charges in Essex County Court on Friday.
Tanveer Hussain, 25, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Judge Keith Bruno gave Hussain’s defense 45 days to file motions with the court, setting a deadline of Oct. 2.
The Essex County District Attorney’s office must respond with any motions by Oct. 17.
Assistant Essex County District Attorney Jamie Martineau said the prosecution was ready to proceed with trial.
“We are anticipating it will be approximately a couple months,” said Bruno on the projected trial start date.
THE ACCUSATIONS
Hussain is accused of “engaging in a passionate kiss” with a 12-year-old victim “on or about” Feb. 27 after competing at the World Snowshoe Championships at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in Saranac Lake.
Saranac Lake Police also said Hussain touched the victim, referred to as “A.G.” in court documents, in an “intimate area over her clothing.”
Hussain also allegedly sent the victim inappropriate messages about “age inappropriate matters of a romantic and/or sexual nature,” according to court documents.
There was no accusation of force.
REQUEST TO TRAVEL
Authorities have revoked Hussain’s passport and he is prohibited from leaving Essex and Franklin counties.
Brian Barrett, Hussain’s court assigned counsel, asked for Hussain to be allowed to travel to New York City, where a member of the Kashmiri community has reached out to offer his services and to house Hussain as he prepares for trial.
Zouhoor Wani has been Hussain’s only source of communication with his native country, Barrett said.
While some trial preparations could be done through Skype, the platform is not ideal, said Barrett. And while Wani has visited Hussain in the Adirondacks, he cannot do so on a regular basis.
Bruno said he would consider a written motion.
Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said the prosecution would oppose the request, calling Hussain a flight risk.
“Putting him five or six hours away is not conducive for that,” Sprague said after the hearing.
LOTS OF SUPPORT
Barrett said his client is linguistically isolated.
Since his arrest on March 1, Hussain has often stayed with Saranac Lake Village Trustee Rich Shapiro and his wife, Lindy Ellis, who paid his $5,000 cash bail.
Shapiro said Hussain has been getting out and is active, but the rural environment poses a challenge — including procuring halal meat for his strict Muslim diet.
He is also receiving English tutoring through the Essex County Literacy Corps.
“There’s a lot of support for him in Saranac Lake,” Shapiro said.
Bruno also extended a Town of St. Armand Court order barring Hussain from engaging in contact with the alleged victim.
But Barrett noted the alleged victim made unsolicited contact to him, the counsel, through social media.
GLACIAL PROCEEDINGS
Hussain is not fluent in English, and the state Office of Court Administration procured a New York City-based interpreter, Mohammad Junaid, to aid in the proceedings.
Junaid appeared via Skype, and the proceedings often had to be paused to allow Junaid to translate each statement to Junaid in his native Kashmiri.
Hussain cut a diminutive figure while flanked by Barrett and Alexander Shmulsky, who is aiding with the defense.
At times, the court had to pause when Hussain said he could not understand the charges — even in his native tongue.
“I don’t understand the Kashmiri,” said Hussain through his interpreter.
And, he added: “Some of the words you say are English, which I don’t understand.”
"Some of these legal terms are not easy to translate into Kashmiri," Junaid said.
Barrett had asked Bruno to disqualify Junaid because he is not a court-certified interpreter, but Bruno disagreed, finding him qualified.
COMMUNITY CHAMPS
Hussain had previously rejected a plea agreement that would have allowed him to return to India.
Hussain and fellow athlete Abid Khan were in the public eye before the charges.
When their visas were denied in February shortly after President Trump’s travel ban, the pair became somewhat of a cause celebre in the community.
Saranac Lake Middle School seventh-graders wrote letters on their behalf to U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who later intervened and helped procure their visas.
The case continues to draw headlines in India, where outlets are closely following developments.