Indian snowshoer accused of sexual abuse will to go to trial

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Tanveer Hussain pleaded not guilty on Friday to three charges stemming from allegations he kissed and groped a 12-year-old girl in February. He’s pictured here leaving the Essex County Government Center with a host, Richard Shapiro.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The snowshoe racer from Kashmir, India accused of sexually abusing an underage girl in February was indicted on three charges in Essex County Court on Friday.

Tanveer Hussain, 25, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Judge Keith Bruno gave Hussain’s defense 45 days to file motions with the court, setting a deadline of Oct. 2.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office must respond with any motions by Oct. 17.

Assistant Essex County District Attorney Jamie Martineau said the prosecution was ready to proceed with trial.

“We are anticipating it will be approximately a couple months,” said Bruno on the projected trial start date.

THE ACCUSATIONS

Hussain is accused of “engaging in a passionate kiss” with a 12-year-old victim “on or about” Feb. 27 after competing at the World Snowshoe Championships at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in Saranac Lake.

Saranac Lake Police also said Hussain touched the victim, referred to as “A.G.” in court documents, in an “intimate area over her clothing.”

Hussain also allegedly sent the victim inappropriate messages about “age inappropriate matters of a romantic and/or sexual nature,” according to court documents.

There was no accusation of force.

REQUEST TO TRAVEL

Authorities have revoked Hussain’s passport and he is prohibited from leaving Essex and Franklin counties.

Brian Barrett, Hussain’s court assigned counsel, asked for Hussain to be allowed to travel to New York City, where a member of the Kashmiri community has reached out to offer his services and to house Hussain as he prepares for trial.

Zouhoor Wani has been Hussain’s only source of communication with his native country, Barrett said.

While some trial preparations could be done through Skype, the platform is not ideal, said Barrett. And while Wani has visited Hussain in the Adirondacks, he cannot do so on a regular basis.

Bruno said he would consider a written motion.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said the prosecution would oppose the request, calling Hussain a flight risk.

“Putting him five or six hours away is not conducive for that,” Sprague said after the hearing.