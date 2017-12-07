Snowshoer pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge, ordered deported

× Expand File photo Tanveer Hussain, the Indian snowshoe racer accused of sexual abuse, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. He's pictured here in August leaving the Essex County Courthouse.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Indian snowshoe racer accused of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Tanveer Hussain pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Wednesday and was sentenced to time served, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Following the plea, he was immediately taken into custody by federal agents and will be housed at the Clinton County Jail until he can be transferred to Batavia to await deportation back to India.

Hussain was required to pay a mandatory surcharge and submit a DNA sample to the state data bank.

The plea also included a final order of protection for the victim.

The offense charged Hussain, 25, with “having inappropriate communications with a 12-year-old female child and that such communications were not age appropriate and of a sexual and romantic nature," said the district attorney’s office in a statement.

Hussain pleaded not guilty in August when indicted by a grand jury on three charges: One count of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Those charges were subsequently dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Hussain allegedly engaged in a “passionate kiss” with the unidentified victim and touched her in an “intimate area over her clothing” after competing at the World Snowshoe Championships at the Dewey Mountain Recreation Center in Saranac Lake on Feb. 27.

The athlete also allegedly sent the victim messages about “age inappropriate matters of a romantic and/or sexual nature,” according to court documents.

There was no accusation of force.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said the victim has been subjected to a prolonged smear campaign.

"From day one of this investigation, the child witness has been degraded, called a liar and victimized by people who supported Hussain financially and emotionally," said Sprague in a statement. “This plea of guilty is an admission of guilt and Tanveer Hussain admitted to his criminal conduct involving a child which was done under oath and with aid of counsel and an interpreter.

"I hope that this admission of guilt alleviates the stress and anguish this child and her family have endured."