Snowshoer to be arraigned Aug. 18

ELIZABETHTOWN — An Indian athlete will face an Essex County judge Aug. 18 to answer to charges stemming from his trip to America to compete in a world-class snowshoe event.

Tanveer Hussain, 25, of Kashmir, India, was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of violent felony first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The felony charge carries a prison sentence between 2-7 years, with supervision for 10 years following release, while the misdemeanor charges carry prison time of at most one year.

Hussain was originally set to be arraigned Friday, Aug. 4, but the court date was postponed to Friday, Aug. 18, as the county searches for a translator.

“We have had to use a translator often in our court, but with this language, we were having a difficult time finding someone who could be here on short notice,” Essex County Court Clerk Nicole Cassavaugh said. “We are currently working through the Office of Court Administration to get a translator.”

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said she could not discuss the case, but knew the court was seeking someone who could speak Hussain’s native tongue, which was identified as Kashmiri.

“The trial date will be set soon and we are prepared to proceed accordingly,” she said.

Hussain was in Saranac Lake in late February of this year to compete in the World Snowshoe Championships.

During that time, Saranac Lake Police alleged he “subjected a 12-year-old female to sexual contact and engaged in inappropriate conversations her,” saying he “engaged in a passionate kiss with the girl and touched her in an intimate area over her clothing” at a village bed and breakfast.

On March 1, Hussain was arrested and brought before St. Armand Town Court, where he posted a bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, but surrendered his passport and is not allowed to leave the county.

Hussain rejected a potential plea deal in March, which would have allowed him to return to India.

His attorney, Brian Barrett, said at the time his client was looking forward to fighting the charges and was denying all allegations in the charges.