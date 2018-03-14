Sober Game Night offered

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse coalition will host a substance-free Community Game Night on St. Patrick’s Day in support of recovery from substance-dependency.

The Game Night will be held starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Ticonderoga Fire Station on Montcalm Street.

The happening will include board games, card games, cornhole toss, ladderball, and other activities. Face painting for kids will be available as well, in addition to giveaways, and free “Stomp-out Stigma” t-shirts will be given to the first 25 people to arrive.

“This will be an alcohol-, tobacco-, and substance-free family-friendly event,” said Community Relations Coordinator Jarrod Sammis. “Open meetings for individuals in recovery will also be available during the event.”

All ages are welcome, he said.

The TINADA coalition is a community organization based in Ticonderoga. Founded in 2013, TINADA’s goal is to help the local community by bringing awareness to the issues of substance abuse and supporting the recovery community. Public meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the basement of the Ticonderoga Community Building.

For more information on the event or to join the TINADA coalition, contact the Prevention Team of Essex County at 518-585-7424.