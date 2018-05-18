Society hosts genealogy workshop

TICONDEROGA | Those interested in learning about their roots may be headed for the Ticonderoga Historical Society’s introduction to genealogy on Saturday, May 19.

The genealogy workshop is from 10 a.m. until noon at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

The workshop facilitator will be Margaret Scuderi of Ticonderoga, field genealogist for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Topics that will be covered during the workshop include initial research techniques, assessing and vetting source materials and on-line database research,” she said.

Personal consultations will be available to participants following the workshop, Scuderi said.

Inexpensive personal DNA testing has made genealogy more popular recently, as individuals learn about their makeup and site like ancestry.com offer mail in tests and on-line results.

The program is offered free of charge. However, pre-registration is required and a $5 materials fee is requested to cover the cost of handouts.

Reservations may be made by calling the Historical Society at 518-585-7868 or via email to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society’s mission is the preservation and interpretation of history through its collections, programs and community outreach.