Soil and water chief to retire

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District will see a change in leadership at the end of September with the retirement of Director Dave Reckahn.

For the past decade, Reckahn has provided expertise to towns, river associations, foresters and local farmers on projects as varied as erosion control, fencing, farmland conservation, retention ponds, Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) protection measures and county waste disposal.

His adherence to best scientific practice has informed not only the LCBP, but also Essex County Department of Public Works projects and efforts at the Essex County Fairgrounds. He has for many years helped coordinate educational challenges for youth at New York State Envirothon competition in the northern Adirondack region.

Reckahn announced his retirement last Monday, advising the Essex County Board of Supervisors of his plan to retire on Sept. 30.

“So this will be my last report,” he said.

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerry Morrow said that in his 20-plus years on the board of supervisors, Reckahn was one of the best.

“I hate to see you go,” Morrow said.

Two years ago, Morrow presented Reckahn with county recognition for having received the 2016 Willard F. Croney Lifetime Service Award, the highest award given to a Soil and Water District Employee from the New York State Conservation District Employees Association.

Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Reckahn has done an excellent job.

“You are going to be sorely missed,” Scozzafava said.

“You are the go-to man for so many things,” he said, naming DPW projects in Moriah and at the town’s campgrounds.

Reckahn has managed the Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District for 10 years and before that had worked with their counterparts in western New York.

He has served at-large on the Boquet River Association Board of Directors where he helped develop the Boquet River Watershed Plan, a water resource management plan that affects all towns and hamlets along the Boquet River.

Reckahn also developed numerous grant opportunities including Climate Resilience projects for area farms, soil and water conservation measures and for equipment.