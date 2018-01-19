Solar farm not feasible

× This is the area where the Ticonderoga Central School District solar power project would have been located. The proposal was canceled by the vendor, Tesla, because of wetlands at the site. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The anticipated solar energy project for Ticonderoga Central School District has been canceled because of cost escalation.

The issue started when an environmental study found wetlands on the Route 9N/22 site the district had chosen for its solar farm.

Mitigation of the wetlands would have cost more than the savings from solar power, the vendor said.

The field near the Ticonderoga Car Wash was chosen because the district didn’t have enough contiguous property for a solar farm, school superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. said.

“We got involved in K-Solar, a program New York state had, and the contract was given to SolarCity, now Tesla,” school superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. said. “The savings the first year would have paid for the property.”

The savings on electricity was estimated at about $50,000 a year.

Voters approved the purchase in a referendum, but the district wasn’t buying the land until the project was green-lighted, he said.

The plot had unobstructed sunlight and access to a National Grid high-voltage line to feed in the generated power.

The Adirondack Park Agency gave the project a negative declaration, meaning it wouldn’t have had jurisdiction over it, but Tesla did a study that found the wetlands, which brought the APA back in.

“The mitigation makes the project not feasible to Tesla,” McDonald said. “We’ve dealt with six to eight people (at Tesla) and it always gets passed on to someone else. I’m frustrated.”

He said the APA was supportive of the project, but Tesla made the decision not to continue. The project had been started in 2016.

The money appropriated for the solar site will be replaced in the district fund balance, he said.

“It didn’t cost the taxpayers anything,” McDonald said. “It would have helped the school, reduced our carbon footprint, and created educational opportunities.”