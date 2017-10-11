Solar panel talks set

TICONDEROGA | Solarize Eastern Essex County is holding six seminars this fall to talk about its offerings.

The Schroon Lake-based endeavor promotes solar energy for Essex County, coordinator Joan Cunningham said.

“The process began in March 2017, when we, the Town of Elizabethtown and ADK Community Works, were chosen by NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) to sponsor a solarize campaign for eastern Essex County,” she said.

“We then completed our request for proposal to obtain a contractor/installer partner to work with us. The request resulted in five bidders competing to provide the lowest cost to eastern Essex County for solar installations.”

The bid was won by Solar Liberty, one of the largest solar panel installers in the state, Cunningham said, for the lowest pricing per watt in the state on installations.

“This low price, combined with the New York state energy rebates offered by NYSERDA and the federal and state income tax rebates, could result in the homeowner obtaining solar power for less than $1 a watt,” she said.

“We offer a series of seminars for the public in Moriah, Ticonderoga and Schroon Lake, to promote solar energy for the residents and small businesses of eastern Essex County. We believe that Essex County as the center of the country’s largest natural preserve, the Adirondacks, should set an example as leaders in green energy.”

The seminars are all at 2 p.m. on Saturdays: Oct. 14 at the Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus hall; Oct. 21 and 28, and Nov. 18 and 25, at the Adk Emporium at 4314 Main St. in Port Henry, and Nov. 11 at the Adk Community Center at 1061 Main St. in Schroon Lake.

For more information, contact Joan Cunningham of Solarize Eastern Essex County at adkcommunityworks@gmail.com or call 518-351-5012.