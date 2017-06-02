Solar panels will require permit in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA – With minor changes, the Ticonderoga Town Council is moving toward approval of a town zoning amendment that would require a permit to install solar panels at a home or business.

No one spoke against the regulations at the continuation of a Town Council public hearing on the solar panel installations.

The town wants to set standards for solar installations, such as where the panels could be installed on a property and how high they could be placed.

“We brought a recommendation, a law from another town, to our Planning Board, for some recommendations,” Giordano said at a recent council meeting. “We want to make sure it’s appropriate for our zoning.”

The proposed law was one used by the Village of Lake George in Warren County.

The Planning Board sent the regulations back to the Town Council with suggested edits.

Some changes to the height requirements were proposed, including that panels installed above the roof height could be done with a special waiver.

In addition, no solar collector could be installed near the front yard of the property, according to the revised regulations.

Members of the public pointed out that lakefront homeowners might consider the roadside portion of the property the back yard, not the front yard, and the board agreed.

“We’re looking for a little clarification,” Giordano told Town Attorney Matthew Fuller.

Fuller said they could exemplify that in the revised law.

Roof-mounted systems could be approved by town building code staff, not by the Planning Board, Planning Board Chairman Stuart Baker said.

“It’s a minimalist approach to regulating (solar),” Baker said.

Councilor Fred Hunsdon said the changes might be significant enough to warrant another public hearing.

“The public might not know about it until it’s out there,” he said. “If you change the outlook of it, in any way shape or form, the people ought to have a say.”

Town Clerk Tanya Thompson said standard procedure would be for the board to agreed on the markup of the proposed law, then vote at a later meeting, although a new hearing could be held if it was felt the changes were substantial enough.

Giordano said he believed another hearing might not be required.

“They’re not drastic changes,” Councilor Dorcey Crammond agreed.

“We’ll leave the public hearing open then,” Giordano said, and take up the law again at the June meeting.

Councilor Wayne Taylor said the final draft of the proposed law would be posted on the town website.