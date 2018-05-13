Solo show features animal watercolors

× Expand Photo provided This is one of the “Faces of Hope” paintings by Merribeth Elling that will be on display at the Downtown Gallery in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | The Downtown Gallery show opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 18, “Faces of Hope,” will include watercolors of animals created by Merribeth Elling.

Elling is a Ticonderoga resident and physical therapist at Moses Ludington Hospital.

She painted her pieces of art while she was having cancer treatments at UVM Medical Center in Burlington and staying at Hope Lodge, thus “Faces of Hope” became the title.

Elling said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2017.

“I just passed the one year mark and received a clean report on my mammogram,” she said. “I received the best care at UVM in Burlington for surgery, chemo and radiation. During the six weeks of radiation (treatment), I stayed at Hope Lodge Burlington, a facility operated by the American Cancer Society.”

While there she said she found rest and inspiration from those around her.

“I expanded my artistic talent to include painting faces of animals which became “Faces of Hope,’” she said.

Elling began painting more than 30 years ago, first in oil while taking adult school classes, then in watercolor with Kathy Becker at Silver Bay Conference Center during summer vacations doing landscapes and flowers.

This is Elling’s first solo show.

Ticonderoga Arts is a group of local area artists and supporters of the arts who formed in 2008 and merged in 2014 with the Downtown Gallery.

The gallery is on Montcalm Street next to the Burleigh Luncheonette.