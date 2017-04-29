Some alarm dialers must be reset

× Expand Graphic provided This map shows the coverage area of the existing 518 and new 838 area codes for northern New York.

CROWN POINT – With the deadline for a new overlay area code approaching in northern New York, many devices need to be reprogrammed to dial the area code along with the phone number.

And most agencies are already preparing for the changeover to 10-digit dialing.

The New York State Police Troop B commander, Major John Tibbits, said they aren’t having any issues with the change, necessary with the arrival of the new 838 area code that will join 518 for this region.

“Only seven-digit calls are affected,” he said. “It should be pretty much seamless.”

The Ray Brook Troop B headquarters number, 597-2000, will stay the same, he said, and people will just have to dial the 518 area code first.

For 911 emergency calls, those will still be just 911, he said.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said the County 911 Center is phasing out alarm dialers that call them on a special number anyway, and 911 will still be used for emergencies.

“Anyone whose dialer calls a seven-digit number will have to reprogram it for all 10,” he said. “Although some of those dialers have called the 911 center in the past, there have been problems. We had an emergency situation we were dispatching to in Schroon Lake and an alarm autodialer called the center again and again, tying up dispatchers who were needed for something very serious.”

He said the dialers will no longer be able to call the 911 center, and those using them will have to make other arrangements. There are answering services that will take such calls and verify them before calling emergency services.

At the Essex County Office for the Aging, Coordinator Krissy Leerkes said her agency contracts with North Country Home Services of Saranac Lake for Personal Emergency Response Systems dialers, known as PERS, used by some senior citizens.

North Country Home Services Chief Financial Officer D. Scott Tooker explained that the units already call a toll-free 800-number, so won’t need to be reprogrammed.

“Our Lifeline PERS units are monitored by Lifeline Central in Massachusetts,” he said. “The units dial an 800 number to reach central monitoring whenever they are activated.

“North Country Home Services had performed monitoring locally until 2010, when Lifeline made the decision to no longer support local monitoring. An 800 number was also used back then, so that subscribers would not incur telephone charges whenever the Lifeline unit was activated. None of our units will need to be reprogrammed due to the new area code overlay.”

At Crown Point Telephone Company, President Shana Macey said Crown Point Fire Department is assisting them in getting the word out that 10-digit dialing will be required.

“I think we need to use our community presence to spread the word about the 518 overlay and let people know they should be aware of how their medical alert and fire alarm systems dial out,” she said. “A collaborative effort often brings more notice and I really appreciate CPFD stepping up.”

She said the 518 area code covers all or part of 17 counties in eastern upstate New York and the new 838 area code will serve the same geographic area.

“That’s a lot of people who will be affected by this new dialing pattern,” Macey said. “As a service provider, we felt it was very important to reach out to our community officials, emergency services and law enforcement partners to pin point certain critical issues with the upcoming overlay. Their input on specific public concerns can help make this a safer transition.”

Starting now and ending Aug. 19, customers can dial either seven or 10 digits — the area code plus seven-digit local telephone number — on calls within the 518 area code.

After the transition period ends on Aug. 19, residential, business and wireless customers in the 518 area code will need to dial all 10 digits.

Officials with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which handles U.S. area codes, said the change was needed because the 518 area code would use all available numbers by 2019.

“Even though it’s not required at this time, practicing the 10 digit dialing pattern will go a long way toward easing frustrations when the Aug. 19 deadline hits,” Macey said. “After that, your call will not be completed unless all 10 digits are dialed. It seems like an unnecessary nuisance at this time, but as new numbers with the 838 area code are issued it will become clear why it was so important to make the transition.”

Residents requesting new phone lines or changing their service location after Sept. 19 may be assigned an 838 area code.