Something old, something new as a result of Thurman election

× Expand Photo provided Cynthia Hyde was reelected for a full two-year term, Nov. 7, but she will have three new town board members to work with: Gail Seaman, Douglas Needham, and Brenda Ackley. Incumbent board member Kathy Templeton failed in her bid for reelection.

THURMAN | Thurman Supervisor Cynthia Hyde has been voted in for a full two-year term, while incumbent Councilwoman Kathy Templeton has lost her seat.

“I’m honored that the people of Thurman voted for me and we’re looking forward to a productive and good two years ahead of me,” Hyde said after the election.

Hyde, the former town clerk, was appointed as town supervisor in February after Evelyn Wood resigned. She ran for reelection and on Tuesday received 230 votes to 211 for challenger and former board member Susan Shepler.

Templeton, who was seeking a new four-year term on the Thurman Town Board, lost out to challenger Douglas Needham, who received 246 votes. Top vote-getter was incumbent Councilwoman Joan Harris, who finished with 271 votes. Templeton received 197 votes.

In the race for two, two-year term board member seats, Brenda Ackley was elected with 288 votes, and former board member Gail Seaman was elected to the other seat with 229 votes.

Candidate Mary Eddy finished out of the money with 193 votes.

Ackley did not attend a candidates night held Oct. 11 at Thurman Town Hall.

Needham attended, but took a pass on five out of seven questions asked of the candidates. Seaman was the only active participate among the challengers, sparring with incumbent candidates Harris and Templeton, as well as newcomer Mary Eddy.

Seaman, a Republican, raised concerns overs municipal spending, claiming the town was overspending its budget and the residents would see a large tax increase in 2018.

Seaman said she feels optimistic about the election of three new town board members.

“We will be able to bring things back to a regular order and make sure safeguards are in there so people know where the money is going and how it is being spent,” Seaman said.

In other election results, incumbent town clerk Susan Staples retained her position, winning over Rose Slemp by a vote of 225 to 122.

Superintendent of Highways Patrick Wood, running unopposed, was reelected with 316 votes.