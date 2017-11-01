Sophisticated Ladies span genres, geography

× Expand Photo/Piano by Nature Sophisticated Ladies, from left, are Patricia McCarty, Rose Chancler, Lori Salimando-Porter and Julia Licten.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The collaboration of four women musicians happened in parts, ones and twos, blending trombone, viola, piano and then cello.

The Sophisticated Ladies will play all together at the Hand House this weekend, sharing selections from jazz to classical and tango.

“Each of the Sophisticated Ladies met each other at different and sometimes overlapping musical events in the North Country,” explained pianist Rose Chancler, of Westport, who first met faculty violist Patricia McCarty at Meadowmount in 2003.

McCarty is on the Meadowmount Faculty and that year Chancler began working with her as a collaborative pianist.

“I felt very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible and professional musician and also her very accomplished students,” Chancler said of the first connection.

Lori Salimando-Porter, a trombonist and Plattsburgh State music professor from Chazy, met McCarty at a Piano by Nature Christmas Concert in 2015, which brought together many community musicians.

“Lori performed a solo piece by Bernstein, and I was so impressed with her lyrical, colorful tone that I asked her to keep me in mind if ever she wanted to do the Persichetti Trio for Trombone, Viola and Cello,” McCarty said.

Julia Lichten, a cellist from New York City who teaches at the Manhattan School of Music, met McCarty in 2016 while at Meadowmount, too. It was Lichten’s first season with the famed music school in Lewis.

“Now she is a regular performer there on faculty concerts, and shares a similar sense of humor and method of rehearsing with Patti. They really enjoy working together and believe their tones blend extremely well,” Chancler said of the collaboration.

Lichten and Salimando-Porter met this past summer to complete the happenstance quartet.

“We four got together for the first time in August where we had a rehearsal and a lovely photo shoot (with antlers),” Chancler said of their spirited friendships.

“We are all strong, talented, ‘sophisticated’ and professional women who feel our musical talents complement each other like the ebb and flow of the ocean — sometimes leading, blending, following — and always creating,” Salimando-Porter said.

Together, the four women have chosen a very eclectic program of music to perform in Elizabethtown. Selections will shift from traditional classical to atonal to tango to jazz.