Soprano, pianist to perform in Long Lake

LONG LAKE — As part of its regular Thursday night concert series, the Long Lake Friends of Music will be holding a concert of two classical musicians from the Republic of Korea.

Soprano Su Jung Kim and pianist Aesun Ahn will perform a concert at the United Methodist Church in Long Lake on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The program will consist of pieces by Mozart, Chopin, Puccini and Verdi.

According to Jackie Mallery, chairman of the Friends of Music, Kim and Ahn are coming to Long Lake under the sponsorship of Dr. William Lee, a summer resident of Long Lake. Lee, who is a native of South Korea, has a medical practice in New Jersey.

“He has them come up to do a concert. This is the second concert he has done this – the last one was three years,” Mallery said.

Mallery said Kim earned a master’s in music degree and Professional Studies diploma at Mannes College of Music in New York City, and has racked up an impressive track record of achievements and high profile performances since then.

The Seoul-born Ahn began piano lessons at age four. She earned a scholarship to the Julliard School, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

She later became a faculty member of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. Between 1997 and 2008, Ahn performed with the Seoul Symphony Orchestra of New York.

Mallery said the Long Lake Friends of Music generally hold five concerts every summer, bringing mainly classical music.

“We get the performers anywhere can — Potsdam, Saratoga, locally, or even New York City,” she said.

The summer concerts are always held on Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the church.

The Long Lake concert is free, but donations are appreciated. A reception to meet the artists will follow the program. For more information, call 624-2046.

Funding is provided by a regrant of the New York State Council on the Arts administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, the Long Lake Lions Club and Stewart’s Shops.