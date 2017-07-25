SOS group a ‘passion’ for Westport mom

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola A collection of signs have popped up throughout Westport as the first visible opposition to the proposed merger between Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central Schools has been seen. The merger committee will start its meetings in late August.

WESTPORT — Ofa Vaiciulis has been seeing a lot of Westport over the past few weeks.

The mother of two Westport Central School students has been going door-to-door talking to local residents about the pending merger study between her hometown school and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

And she’s not shy about sharing her opinion while doing so: Westport, she said, should remain a separate district.

“If there is anyone who is going to fight for this school, it’s going to be me,” Vaiciulis said.

Vaiciulis is part of a group of residents in Westport who can be identified by the signs outside of their homes, promoting the message of “Save our School,” speaking out against a potential merger of the two districts.

She said she was not tuned into the issue until the most recent joint school board meeting in Elizabethtown, which is when she decided to place herself into the narrative.

Following years of informal discussions, the boards formally voted this spring to conduct a merger study, a year-long process designed to comprehensively explore all facets of operations in each district, from transportation to tax rates and academic offerings.

Each district has formed an advisory committee, and the first meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23.

District officials have stressed the need to explore every option as northern New York continues to lose population, forcing districts to engage in long-term planning in order to ensure their sustainability.

Neither district has taken a position on the issue.

“I would encourage people to have an open mind about the process, and weigh their decision on the facts once the facts are known,” said Scott Osborne, who currently serves as superintendent at both schools.

Osborne has announced he will leave Westport to focus full time on Elizabethtown-Lewis when an interim superintendent is found, adding he felt each school needs an independent voice throughout the merger meeting process.

Vaiciulis said her husband is currently working in Utah but the family opted to stay in Westport for the school.

“We were set to join him about two years ago when my kids came to me and said they did not want to leave Westport and the school,” she said. “We’re here because of this school and I want to see it stay.”