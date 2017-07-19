Sounds of the Northway to perform in Chazy

× Sounds of the Northway will be performing Friday, July 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Alice T. Miner Museum on State Route 9 in Chazy. This free event is centered around this year’s centennial celebration of women winning voting rights in the state. The all-women group — Ann Ruzow Holland, Cathie Davenport, Patricia Nelson, Vickie Putman and Lynn Schlessinger — will be singing 20 songs not only on this historical event, but all the struggles of women dating back to the 19th century. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAZY — The fight for women’s rights dates back to the 19th century.

Sounds of the Northway — a local band that sings traditional and contemporary folk songs — will be telling this history through songs during this Friday’s concert at the Alice T. Miner Museum in Chazy.

This free event is centered around this year’s centennial celebration of women winning voting rights in the state.

The Plattsburgh-based, all-women group — Ann Ruzow Holland, Cathie Davenport, Patricia Nelson, Vickie Putman and Lynn Schlessinger —will be singing 20 songs on not only this historical event, but all the struggles of women dating back to the earliest activists, such as Sojourner Truth, a former slave born in New York in 1797.

The song will focus on Truth’s well-known speech “Ain’t I a Woman” given during a women’s conference in Ohio, in which she stated:

“I have as much muscle as any man and can do as much work as any man/I can carry as much as any man and can eat as much too, if I can get it/I am women’s rights.”

“It’s a difficult song to do,” said Nelson. “It’s one of our most powerful pieces.”

Not all the songs focus solely on historical events and people, but also how women are viewed in contemporary society.

The cover song “Backhoe Girl” tells the story of a women partaking in non-traditional roles, such as working instead of being a stay at home mom and digging holes outside instead of playing with Barbie dolls.

“Women have choices just like men do,” Schlesinger said. “Injustice should be addressed.”

The struggle for equality continues, say the band members, as women across the state and the country continue to fight for issues such as equal pay and better healthcare.

“We’ve made progress in the last 100 years,” Ruzow Holland said. “But there are still issues and they need to be addressed.

“We’re hoping this performance will keep the conversation going.”

Sounds of the Northway will be performing Friday, July 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Alice T. Miner Museum on State Route 9 in Chazy. The event is free and open to the public. Those unable to make it to the event can listen to the songs on the band’s CD “Herstory: Turning the World Right-Side Up.” For more information about the event, call 846-7336. For more information on the band, visit the Facebook page “Sounds of the Northway.”