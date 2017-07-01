Soundwaves to return to Westport

× Expand Photo provided/Ben Stechschulte Westport’s Soundwaves concert series will return July 6 with a performance by folksinger Anais Mitchell. Pictured is a scene from one of last year’s events — a family sitting on the Ballard Park lawn, enjoying the festivities.

WESTPORT — Whether you arrive by kayak, canoe or by land, this year’s Soundwaves is not to be missed, according to organizer Taylor Haskins.

Soundwaves, an annual concert series hosted in Westport’s Ballard Park, is set for liftoff, with concerts continuing every Thursday through July 27.

The series, first started four years ago by Grammy award-winning musician Taylor Haskins and his wife Catherine, will bring in a diverse lineup this year — showcasing everything from folk to jazz.

Everything to be said about the concert series is perhaps exemplified by this season’s opener, Anais Mitchell.

Mitchell is a Vermont-born folk singer who has gained international recognition over the last few years, with her latest project, “Hadestown,” earning rave reviews from The New York Times, Vogue and more.

“This year we’re really bringing it up to the international level,” said Haskins. “These folks have a following.”

The goal, he said, is to draw visitors from all around the region and showcase the beauty Westport has to offer.

Organizers hope this year’s acts will draw hundreds to the area.

On July 13, Ballard Park will see a performance from the Charlie Hunter Trio, featuring the critically-acclaimed jazz guitarist of the same name.

Hunter has had a lengthy career — spanning nearly two-decades and 20 albums.

The following Thursday, Julian Lage will play alongside Punch Brothers member Chris Eldridge.

Lage is something of a child prodigy, according to Haskins. He performed at the Grammy awards when he was 13. Eldridge is a well known figure in the contemporary folk scene.

Rounding out the series is Colin Stetson, a solo bass and alto saxophonist who will stretch the Soundwaves sound system to max capacity.

“He is going to have 17 microphones on him,” Haskins said. “More than any artist we’ve ever had — and we’ve had a 10-piece band perform.”

Stetson has performed with big names: Tom Waits, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver and more.

Though the series is only four performances long this year, down from 9 the first year, the names are bigger, said Haskins.

“These are people that ... normally, tickets to see them would cost upwards of $30,” said Haskins.

At Soundwaves, these performances are free.

“Music shouldn’t be a luxury. I really believe in that,” he said.

Soundwaves is funded through small community donations, and requires nearly five months of planning in advance, according to Haskins.

“It’s really inspiring that people continue to give,” he said.

The 2017 summer series begins July 6 at 7:30 p.m. and continues every Thursday night through July 27. Local food trucks, including Dubb’s BBQ and The Bronx Bistro, will be on site starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit soundwaveswestport.tumblr.com.