Southern Essex County lawmakers seek road fixes

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Road crews work to patch over rough spots on Route 9 in the Town of Schroon last week. Town Supervisor Michael Marnell feels more needs to be done to completely repair the road between his town and the Town of North Hudson.

SCHROON | As work begins to potentially alleviate one roadway woe in southern Essex County, another is at the front of the minds of North Hudson Supervisor Ronald Moore and Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell.

“Our roads were really torn up by the last winter,” said Moore.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) has started to fix issues on both sides of the Adirondack Northway (I-87), but another problem that he and Marnell are both concerned about runs almost parallel to the expressway.

“Route 9 between Exit 30 (Keene) really down to Exit 28 (Schroon Lake) is just in terrible shape,” Moore said. “Linda Beers (County Public Health Director) sent the supervisors pictures of a car that got a flat tire and was damaged going over that road. We have also heard that groups like Americade were telling people to avoid this road.”

Moore also said he was concerned the project on I-87 was not a full repave, but appeared to be more of a patch job. Marnell said the state is paving on I-87, but should be doing the same to the neighboring roadway that brings people into the scenic Adirondack town of Schroon Lake as well as the future site of the “Gateway to the Adirondacks” in North Hudson.

“They are just patching this part of the road and it is a busy highway,” Marnell said, adding his frustrations about the state focusing on creating a bicycling network through the region.

“You have roads that cars cannot drive on and the state is more concerned about creating bike paths.”

Moore said he has contacted the state DOT several times to ask for assistance, but has not received an answer other than repairs to that section are not in the works.

Bryan Viggiani, a spokesman for the DOT, said the state has been contacted by both the supervisors about the conditions and are working this year to make improvements to the road.

“We will take a closer look to determine what might need to the done in the future,” Viggiani said. “Right now our crews are patching potholes on Route 9 in Schroon Lake. Later this summer, we will be paving short segments of Route 9 in North Hudson and patching potholes along a 10-mile stretch between Blue Ridge Road and Tracy Road. We also will continue to patch other areas as needed.”

Viggiani said, over the past five years, the state DOT has invested roughly $19 million to pave approximately 127 lane miles in Essex County.

“This year alone, DOT is investing 46.2 million for paving and spot repairs in the region,” he said, referring to projects on segments of Routes 73, 74, 9N, 3 and the Northway.