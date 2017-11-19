Spanish Cafe joins schools

× Expand Photo provided Spanish students from Crown Point and Ticonderoga dined at the Red Brick Cafe in Port Henry recently to practice Spanish and get to know each other.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga and Crown Point High School Spanish class students are continuing a fun learning collaboration called the “Spanish Café.”

Teachers Lynne Lenhart of Ticonderoga and Alana Gaddor of Crown Point developed the project during the 2016-17 school year, Ticonderoga High School Principal John Donohue said.

This program was made possible with a grant from the Adirondack Foundation and offers language students the opportunity to speak Spanish with other language students from other schools, outside the confines of the classroom.

The fourth session took place with 22 students recently at the Red Brick Cafe in Port Henry.

“The night began in Spanish with introductions and a warm-up activity, giving the students time to get to know one another,” Donohue said. “Students then shared Hispanic snacks and a taco dinner prepared by the Red Brick Cafe. Spanish-speaking topics included popular culture and areas of student interest.”

He said the final activity of the evening gave students the opportunity to create a Día de los Muertos coffee mug design, exploring a Hispanic holiday that commemorates one’s ancestors and heritage.

The objective of future “Spanish Café” events will be to rotate the program between locations in Crown Point, Port Henry and Ticonderoga, the principal said, inviting other Spanish class students from nearby schools to join in the immersion activity.

Other language teachers who participated and guided the evening session included Stephanie Gregory and Kari Trudeau.