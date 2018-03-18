Speakers to outline ‘Hamlets to Huts’ program

× Expand Photo via Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Facebook Adirondack Hamlets to Huts

SARANAC LAKE | A presentation on the state-funded Adirondack Hamlets to Huts program is scheduled for next Thursday at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

Executive Director Joe Dadey and Jack Drury will talk about the Adirondack community-based trails and lodging system project at noon.

The idea behind the Hamlets to Huts initiative is simple: Well-designed trails will allow hikers, paddlers, bikers, snowshoers or skiers to experience the most stunning, remote Adirondack landscapes imaginable by day.

And when the day ends, they can come off the trail to eat a hot meal in a local restaurant or backcountry lodge, and retire for the night to a warm bed before beginning another day’s exploration of the vast and wild Adirondacks.

Drury, Dadey and their colleague Duane Gould recently completed a final report that conceptualized hut-to-hut routes throughout the park.

Dadey will talk about the creation and development of a world-class Adirondack hut-to-hut system with routes that start, pass through and finish in communities. These routes will connect trails to all kinds of lodging, making it easier for hikers, paddlers, skiers and others to explore the backcountry on a journey tailored for them while promoting conservation, recreation, and healthy local economies.

For more information, call the library at 518-891-4190.